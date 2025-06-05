CALDICOT Musical Society celebrated its 100th anniversary with a journey through some of the great shows of the time.
There were four songs from eight shows ranging from Oklahoma! which had its premiere in 1944 to Six from 2019 with Will Jones acting as MC for the production entitled Curtain Call.
Each segment was directed by members of the society: Shannon Bradbury for Rent, Hamilton and Les Miserables, Rob Langley-Swain for Oklahoma! Katie Bradbury and Heidi Hopkinson for Sweeney Todd, Carl Burnett-Fielding for Six, Mike Probert and Andy Rigden for The Wizard of Oz and Cathy and Matt Geary for Mamma Mia!
Each musical had its own “champion” who came to the stage to persuade the audience why they should vote for the show as their favourite.
Audiences were split with Saturday evening’s crowd going for Sweeney Todd while those on Sunday afternoon went for Rent.
There was an unscripted interval on Saturday (May 31) when the hall at Caldicot School had to be temporarily evacuated when a smoke effect set off the alarms.
There was also an exhibition of programmes, costumes and photos, including many from the Review.
Chair Mike Probert said: “CMTS welcomes everyone no matter their age, ability or experience.
“Whether you’re 11 or 81, there’s a place for you with us.
“That sense of inclusivity, of belonging is what keeps this society thriving even 100 years after it began.”
The society started in 1925 as the Rogiet and District Operatic Society.
From 1958 it moved to the new Caldicot College, changing its name to Caldicot College Operatic Society although “College” was dropped from the name in about 1977.
The current name, Caldicot Musical Theatre Society, was adopted in 2008.
