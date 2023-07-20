The Forest’s designation as the ‘Land between two rivers’ by the late Forest poet laureate Dick Brice, highlights the two rivers, the Wye and the Severn, as the boundaries of the Forest. The Wye valley is deep, wooded, narrow, brooding, with tides making it deeper but rarely wider, unlike the Severn, which in some stretches fades away to almost a trickle at low tide, but when the tide turns occupies a wide riverbed which fills rapidly, especially during bore time, with a wider vale area which give the river an opportunity to meander.