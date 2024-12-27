The Forest Council has been given an extra 12 months to spend government funding to develop a £9 million leisure centre at Five Acres.
Work to turn the Speedwell building at the former Gloucestershire College site into community facilities and build a a multi-purpose sports and performance hall was expected to begin soon after the go-ahead was given last February.
The timetable was thrown out after the project stalled but now the deadline to spend the money from the Levelling Up Fund has been extended until March 2026.
The council secured the extension after working closely with r the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
The council’s Economy Cabinet member Johnathan Lane (Green, Tidenham) said: “This extension is essential to provide sufficient time for us to enter into a detailed construction contract and begin the first phase of development at Five Acres.
“We remain committed to delivering a leisure and sporting facility that can be enjoyed by the local community in Berry Hill and the wider Forest of Dean.
“We will be continuing to work hard with partners to deliver this ambitious and exciting project and will continue to provide updates and communications during the process.”
Former council leader Tim Gwilliam (Progressive Independents, Berry Hill), said he welcomed the news of the extension.
He hopes they can “get a spade in the ground” by spring 2025.
“We are glad that they have got the extension as it takes a bit of the pressure off.
Work at the site has continued with the removal of rubble piles to be re-used in local projects, including a new access road near Steam Mills, on land owned by Cinderford Town Council.
An agreement was also made with local contractor MF Freeman to clear and re-use rubble from the remaining stockpiles in local building projects.
In January, the council will submit its bid to the Football Association for financial support towards a 3G pitch.
The council will announce in due course details of the planning application for the pitch which will be part of the second phase of development.