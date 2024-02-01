A WYE Valley animal rescue is giving back to those in the community helping to save it with a competition to win a getaway to one of Wales’ most popular nature locations.
Dean Farm Trust Animal Sanctuary is raffling a whole week’s holiday in Eryri - Snowdonia - National Park to raise funds for its ‘Save Our Sanctuary’ campaign.
The Chepstow charity is hoping to raise funds for its “crucial” appeal which was launched last year to help cover running costs, which have risen enormously in the last 12 months.
The sanctuary, which is home to over 200 rescued animals, is running a raffle at just £2 a ticket to win the holiday to one of Wales’s most beautiful national parks.
Their animals come from all different backgrounds and situations including unwanted pets, neglect and abuse cases, animals rescued from slaughter, other charities and those that has been abandoned.
The charity provides volunteering opportunities for local residents who help to feed, care and “cuddle” their animals.
Some of their volunteers, who have additional needs, find the opportunity to be surrounded by Welsh countryside and become a member of the team a valuable part of managing their conditions.
The sanctuary was also delighted to recently become the ‘Charity of the Year’, for M&S in Chepstow.
The charity, which opens its doors to local residents and supporters throughout the year, says it needs an extra £14,000 a month to secure its future. After ten weeks, monthly donation pledges are at more than £5,000, while more than £31,000 has been contributed in one-off donations.
The appeal reads: “The ongoing cost of living is affecting so many people, for the sanctuary it has meant a continuous drop in donations. The Sanctuary cannot continue without more funds and our animals will lose their home.
“Every penny helps, no matter how small please come together as a community to help our residents.
“We want to say a massive thank you to everyone that has been so generous in their donations and supportive of our appeal to secure the future of the sanctuary.”