THE Dean Theatre Company welcomed a special visitor to its dress rehearsal of this year’s pantomime.
Mayor of Lydney and trustee of Lydney Town Hall Cllr Natasha Saunders chatted with cast and crew at the dress rehearsal of Sleeping Beauty at Lydney Town Hall on Sunday (January 7).
The show opens on Friday (January 19) at 7pm the Town Hall with 2pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday and a 7pm performance on Saturday.
There will also be shows at the Larruperz Centre in Ross at the same times between February 2 and February 4.
The show features Tilly Hampton as Princess Rose, Simon Moore as the Dame Winifred Slaptickle and and Lara Pipistrelle as the evil Deadly Nightshade.
Cllr Saunders said: “As Mayor of Lydney and a trustee of the town hall it is wonderful to see such high quality entertainment here in the town.”
Tickets are £9.50-£12.50 with a service fee of between 24p and 31p. They can be booked at www.deantheatrecompany.com,