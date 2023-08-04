A WOMAN died in a collision on the M48 motorway between Chepstow and Magor, police have confirmed.
Gwent Police were called to an incident on the motorway near the Dewstow area of Caldicot after a report of a collision in the early hours of Monday, July 31.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M48, near Chepstow, at around 2.25am on Monday, July 31.
"Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved a person and a car.
"Formal identification is yet to take place but it was confirmed by officers that a woman had died at the scene.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been prepared for the coroner.
"Our witness appeal continues and we’re asking any motorists, especially those with dashcam, who were travelling on the M48 or using the Newhouse bridge between 1am and 3.30am to contact us.
"Call 101 or send us a direct message via social media, quoting log reference 2300253683."