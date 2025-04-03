A DOG that was seen running loose on the A40 dual carriageway was safely rescued and returned to his farm owners.
A post with a photo of Jack on the new ‘Gwent Police - Monmouthshire Officers’ Facebook page said: “When members of the public rescued this lovely chap on the A40 Monmouth and saved him from potentially being squashed or causing an accident, PCSO 479 Megan Greaves and PCSO 403 Kyle Morgan-Davies were more than happy to collect him and take him to the local Veterinary Surgery.
“Jack, the beautiful Huntaway X Collie has now safely been returned to his owners and back to rounding up his sheep!
“Importantly Jack had a microchip which enabled vets to find his owners. Don't forget microchips for your animals are a legal requirement!”