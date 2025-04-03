A post with a photo of Jack on the new ‘Gwent Police - Monmouthshire Officers’ Facebook page said: “When members of the public rescued this lovely chap on the A40 Monmouth and saved him from potentially being squashed or causing an accident, PCSO 479 Megan Greaves and PCSO 403 Kyle Morgan-Davies were more than happy to collect him and take him to the local Veterinary Surgery.