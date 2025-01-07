FORESTRY England has warned residents against fly-tipping their Christmas tree, and advised the best course of action.
The warning comes following a previous news story by The Forester, where waste was dumped in the woods near Speech House.
Taking to its Facebook page, Forestry England for The Forest of Dean said: “Christmas is over and decorations have been taken down. What to do with the tree?
“Please don’t be tempted to fly a tip in the woods, lay-by or forest gateways – instead leave it on the kerbside for Forest of Dean District Council to collect.”
Residents can get advice for collections by contacting the Forest of Dean District Council on 01594 810000 or via https://www.fdean.gov.uk/binday