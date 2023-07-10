NATASHA Hamm of Coleford is preparing for a “dream come true” trip to Malaysia after being selected for the England Deaf Women’s World Cup squad.
The 33-year-old plays in goal for Ellwood in the Gloucestershire County Women’s League.
Natasha has previously won international caps for England and Great Britain as a defender.
She is also a former best goalkeeper in the South West.
Natasha, who lives with husband Tony in Newland, said she was “so excited” to be selected for the World Cup squad.
Her football career started as a 14-year-old with Ross Town Ladies but was interrupted for a few years by injury.
The England Deaf Women’s management team invited her to be part of the national set-up.
She said: “I’m working hard on my fitness and I want to achieve.”
Natasha works as a cleaner at the Suntory factory in Coleford in the mornings and at the Forest of Dean District Council offices in the evening.
She also has a fitness routine at home to help build her stamina.
She said: “I have two jobs and I do a lot of walking around.
“I come home and do another 40 minutes on my overall fitness.”
The squad has regular training sessions at Derby County’s stadium where they are able to replicate the heat and humidity of Malaysia.
Natasha said: “I’m really looking forward to going to Malaysia.
“It’s a dream come true.”
Natasha is also a talented pool player and has played for the Hereford Bulls although that has taken a back seat as she concentrates on her football.
Natasha is also hoping to be selected for the England soccer squad to go to the Deaf Olympics.
Her husband Tony added: “We’re also really grateful to everyone at Ellwood (Football Club), they’ve been really supportive.”
Natasha has an ear implant to give her some hearing.
She lost her hearing at the age of three when a balloon was burst near her.
Other members of the squad also have implants or lip read while officials use red and white flags to signal whether the ball is in play or the game has stopped.