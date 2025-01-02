A 20-YEAR-OLD West Wales driver has admitted causing the death of a teenage passenger in a road crash near Monmouth after drinking alcohol and taking drugs.
Tymon Turner pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court to causing the death by careless driving of fellow Aberaeron man Jac Walters, 19, on the A4136 Staunton Road on Sunday, November 12, 2023, while over the alcohol, ketamine, and MDMA limits.
Turner, who was 19 at the time of the midday crash, also admitted possessing cocaine.
He faces a further charge of causing death by dangerous driving, which will be considered at a hearing at Newport Crown Court on January 27 after his defence counsel called for it to be dismisssed.
Turner was bailed and received an interim driving ban.