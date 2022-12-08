Fewer patients visited A&E at Gloucestershire Health and Care last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 5,569 patients visited minor injury units at Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in November.
That was a drop of 4% on the 5,827 visits recorded during October, but 32% more than the 4,213 patients seen in November 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in November 2020, there were 4,508 visits to minor injury units run by Gloucestershire Health and Care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was in line with October, but 6% more than the 2 million seen during November 2021.