Drop in visits to minor injury units at Gloucestershire Health and Care last month
Fewer patients visited minor injury units at Gloucestershire Health and Care last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 5,358 patients visited minor injury units at Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in September.
That was a drop of 5% on the 5,654 visits recorded during August, but 13% more than the 4,752 patients seen in September 2021.
The figures show attendances were below the levels seen two years ago – in September 2020, there were 5,915 visits to minor injury units run by Gloucestershire Health and Care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a rise of less than 1% compared to August, but 6% fewer than the 2.1 million seen during September 2021.
At Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust:
In September:
- More than 99% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in August:
- The median time to treatment was 19 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
- Around 2% of patients left before being treated