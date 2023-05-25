A FOREST music tutor who gives budding drummers the chance to showcase their talents on stage was busier than expected at the launch of his very own drum shop in Coleford last weekend.
Local drummer Jamie Frost, who gives private tuition in schools and at his own studio in Steam Mills, has just launched his new business venture Drums Etc. - a by-appointment only drum shop in Stepbridge Road, just off Tufthorn Avenue.
The shop sells a range of “pre-loved kits and brand new bits”, including acoustic and electronic kits, drum heads, sticks, practice pads and much more, with new stock coming in every week.
Jamie is known locally for his drum tuition and his now-annual showcase events, at which he gives his students the chance to perform live on stage to an audience.
His new shop opened last Saturday (May 20) with an ‘open day’ event, during which he offered customers 10 per cent off everything in store.
Jamie said the opening was busier than he thought it would be and he and his family, including his daughter Maddison (pictured), said a “massive thank you” to everyone who dropped by in a post on Facebook.
Jamie says the shop is the only one of its kind, specialising in drums and accessories, within a 50-mile radius of the Forest.
Entry to the shop is by appointment only, with people encouraged to get in touch via Facebook message, by calling 07857306238 or by emailing [email protected].