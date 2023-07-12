A DUCK sitting on its nest has been blamed for holding up safety work on a dangerous stretch of Wyeside road.
There has been a lengthy closure on the B4234 pending stabilisation work to a steep bank near Kerne Bridge.
But work was apparently put on hold when the duck sat tight and refused to budge.
Engineers have now confirmed that the duck was to blame, according to George Smith, director of Walford Timber, despite some local residents previously dismissing it as no more than a funny rumour.
And he said it was “ridiculous” that one duck had disrupted the whole village and businesses.