Monmouth Golf Club Ladies vice-captain Brenda Wills and her family invited golfing friends from far and wide to come together for a wonderful day, as the club hosted the Duncan Wills Tribute day on Saturday (May 13), reports ROB PILOT.
Local butcher Duncan, who had been a member of Monmouth Golf Club for more than 50 years, sadly passed away in 2020.
The sun eventually shone on the 60 golfers who took part in a mixed, Texas Scramble, which the club’s president Mike Hatch started at 12 noon with a Shot Gun Start.
Fun elements were added along the way, such as nearest the pin and longest drive, made more difficult by the golfers having to use some of Duncan’s more challenging clubs!
The clubhouse and Pop Up Refreshment Tent, The Butcher’s Arms were bedecked with flags, balloons and banners promoting the work of the day’s beneficiary charity, St David’s Hospice Care, Newport, who had in the latter stages of Duncan’s illness, provided care and support.
It was lovely to see the mix of golfers from Duncan’s days playing for the club in league and county matches, his friends and fellow conspirators from Tenby combining together…especially with the ‘New to Golf’ lady members, who have been coached by the former ladies’ captain, Mary Woollard MBE…being part of the winning team!
Meticulous planning and superb mixing of visiting golfers with members, ensured that the day ran like clockwork which all added to the wonderful fun atmosphere.
Club chairman Alan Cairns was auctioneer-extraordinaire, extracting £800 from generous bidders, further boosting the funds raised for such a worthy cause.
All players were able to a rest during play, taking in the magnificent views, overlooking the 14th Hole by sitting on the newly-installed bench in Duncan’s memory, which was made and installed by Head greenskeeper Chris Howley.
Duncan was a champion of developing young players, so it was with great delight that Brenda announced the sponsorship of a new Junior Club Open Championship, which will see the cream of local county golfers playing in his memory in an annual event to be held at Monmouth Golf Club.
Brenda, Edward and family said a huge to thank you to everyone for all the support on the day and in the planning for the big event.
Huge thanks also go to friend of many years and past county player Chris Stedman of Stedman Bros, who donated all the refreshments for the Half Way House, and Monmouth Golf Club’s, Emma Henry and her team for all the gorgeous cakes and magnificent buffet and a very special thank you to Duncan’s good friend, Neil James of NS James Butchers of Raglan for the wonderful hog roast, which rounded off a very memorable day.