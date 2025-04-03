The Bells Hotel and Country Club in Coleford is hosting an Easter chocolate bingo night to raise money for the Great Oaks hospice.
The event takes place on April 16, the doors open at 7pm and the event begins at 7.30pm.
The money raised goes back into the Great Oaks Hospice which has an aim of providing the best care and support for everyone when they need it most so it can provide free care to the community.
The hospice has been around for more than 20 years, growing from a room at the Dilke hospital to its own site in Coleford.
A spokesman for the hospice said, “The community has been crucial to ensuring we have been able to grow and deliver our services.”