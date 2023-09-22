John Kyrle High School students, Ben Washington and Gabriel Bornoff, have achieved an extraordinary feat by scaling all 15 peaks above 3,000 feet in Snowdonia. The year 11 students tackled this immense challenge on Saturday, September 16, completing over 32 miles in 18 hours and gaining an elevation of 4,000 metres. Impressively, six of these peaks were climbed in the dark.
Ben Washington and Gabriel Bornoff peak in high school
(JKHA)
