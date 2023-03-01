The remaining 2.2 per cent of places offered went to parents whose preferences could not be met, and their offer was for the nearest school to their home address with available spaces. Herefordshire schools continue to be a net importer of pupils, with more pupils from neighbouring counties requesting places in the county's schools than Herefordshire pupils requesting places in other counties. Herefordshire offered 99 places to children, while neighbouring counties offered 88 places to Herefordshire children.