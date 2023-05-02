Nationally, much has been spoken of in relation to the world post-Covid and in particular, the impact of this period of history on the well-being of our young people. Whatever conclusions we draw, what we do know is that the challenges that young people and their families face are huge and we must do what we can to support everyone. With this in mind we are reviewing how we support our young people, especially in relation to their mental health. To do this, we need to work with and listen to our community to understand more. Over the months to come we will be asking people to work with us as we craft our future.