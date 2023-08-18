Students across Herefordshire are rejoicing after achieving commendable results in their AS, A-levels, T-levels, and a variety of level 3 vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs). The provisional results have showcased the exceptional talent of the county's youth.
Students from John Kyrle High School in Ross on Wye, as well as John Masefield High School in Ledbury, and Hereford Sixth Form College have surpassed the national A-level pass rate of 97.2 per cent. This achievement is particularly remarkable given the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the stricter marking systems introduced this year.
As students prepare for the next chapter, whether in further education or employment, Councillor Powell remains optimistic about the expanding opportunities for young people in Herefordshire. He expressed hope that many would continue to contribute to the county's growth.
For students awaiting their GCSE results, they will be available on Thursday, 24 August.
For those uncertain about their next steps or seeking advice after receiving their A-level results, several organisations are offering guidance:
- UCAS provides information on applying through clearing.
- The National Careers Service offers advice on exam results and future steps. They can be reached at 0800 100 900 or through their website.
- Ofqual has online resources for students regarding grading and subsequent steps.
- NMITE supports students applying through Clearing. Their advisors can be reached at 01432 80 45 46.
- Save the Student offers online advice for those dissatisfied with their A-level outcomes.
- For students anticipating GCSE and National Qualification results, the BBC Bitesize webpage offers valuable tips.
Mental health support following results is crucial. Organisations such as YoungMinds, Shout, Childline, and Mind offer various support mechanisms. Local mental health and wellbeing support can be found on the Talk Community Directory, and urgent support is available via Herefordshire's mental health helpline at 0808 196 9127.