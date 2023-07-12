As the academic calendar comes to a close, the dedicated faculty at John Kyrle High School offers heartfelt farewells to their departing Year 11 students. Paying tribute to the students’ myriad achievements, tutors across the board have each written personalised messages, reflecting upon shared experiences, and wishing their students all the best for their future endeavours.
Mrs Ferguson, tutor of the 11J group, praises her students’ organisational skills, sporting triumphs, and academic dedication. “You’ve been an exceptional tutor group. Seeing you all evolve into extraordinary individuals over the past four years has been a pleasure and privilege,” she notes, expressing her hope for their bright futures.
For 11O’s tutor, JB, the past five years have been the highlight of his teaching career. In his heartfelt message, he pays tribute to the strength and resilience of his students, acknowledging their patience during his lockdown radio DJ impersonations. “I won’t merely wish you luck because I’m confident you will create your own through relentless hard work and by capitalising on every opportunity that comes your way,” he asserts confidently.
Mrs B, the mentor of group 11H, highlights the individuality and camaraderie within her group. She says, “You are true individuals who have forged strong friendships. I fondly hope that as you embark on life’s adventures, you carry with you a sense of good health, happiness, and fond memories of your school days.”
The tutor of 11N, JN, recalls vividly their shared journey – from natural disasters to global pandemics. “You have always found a way to put one foot in front of the other, displaying resilience and resourcefulness in spades. These qualities are the bedrock of a successful life, and I’m proud to say you’ve mastered them both.”
Expressing her sentiments, Mrs Harries from 11S reflects on the fulfilling two and a half years spent with her students. “It’s been an incredible journey watching you grow from Year 9 students into mature young people, ready to conquer the world,” she said.
A similar sentiment is echoed by Mr Hotch from 11K. Despite only having spent the final year together, he speaks highly of his group’s perseverance through academic and personal challenges. “You have all been indomitable, weathering what is possibly the most challenging year of your life with grace and a steady resolve.”
Mrs W from 11Y thanks her students for introducing her to a diverse range of biscuits and enriching her word game vocabulary. Meanwhile, Mrs Ruhback from 11R marvels at how far her students have come since Year 6, expressing her awe at seeing them transition into responsible young adults at the Year 11 Prom.
Mrs C from 11L, who has guided her group since Year 6, commends her students’ resilience and growing maturity. She expresses her sentimentality about missing their form times, and her students’ indulgence of her music choices.