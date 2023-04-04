Ten intrepid John Kyrle High School students from Years 7 and 8 embarked on an exciting journey to the University of Birmingham, where they participated in the prestigious First Lego League challenge.
The dedicated group had been diligently building and programming their robot since November, honing their skills and preparing for this momentous event.
The theme of this year’s challenge revolved around energy consumption, and the young inventors from John Kyrle High School were more than ready to tackle the issue head-on. In addition to designing their robot, the team also prepared an innovative project focusing on energy usage in and around Ross-on-Wye, demonstrating their commitment to making a difference in their local community.
The competition was fierce, with seven other teams vying for victory. The challenge comprised three separate two-and-a-half-minute games, during which the students showcased their impressive building and programming abilities. The best score from these three challenges determined the outcome.
Following the games, the JKHS team had 30 minutes to present their innovative project in a university lecture theatre, captivating the judges with their creativity and passion. The students confidently and respectfully answered the judges’ questions about their findings, as well as their robot’s construction and programming. The judges were notably impressed with their performance.
As the event progressed, the students had the opportunity to attend a half-hour engineering talk, where they learned about future careers in STEM fields and how their participation in the STEM club could pave the way to an exciting and rewarding career.
A highlight of the day was meeting the university’s unique “dog,” Spot, a Boston Dynamics robot dog valued at £181,000. The encounter left the students in awe and with a unanimous desire for John Kyrle High School to acquire its own robotic canine companion.
Although the talented students did not progress to the National finals in Harrogate, the experience was invaluable. They returned to school with a wealth of knowledge, inspiration, and determination to improve their skills and excel in next year’s competition.
For those interested in joining the school’s robotics club, John Kyrle High School has two robots and holds meetings every Wednesday during lunchtime. Under the guidance of Miss Quirk, students have the chance to explore the exciting world of robotics, programming, and STEM while developing essential teamwork and problem-solving skills.
The challenge provided a unique platform for the students to showcase their creativity, and dedication to solving real-world problems.