The group had an early start and travelled by coach and ferry to reach their accommodation at the PGL Chateau. Upon arrival, they dined and rested for a packed itinerary. Saturday's activities included exploring the Montmartre area, visiting the Sacré Coeur, taking a river cruise along the Seine, and ascending the Eiffel Tower. "We were incredibly proud of how some students (and one teacher!) courageously battled their fear of heights to take in the wonderful views across Paris," said Miss Colclough, one of the trip's organisers.