Language and art students from John Kyrle High School's Years 10, 11, and 13 immersed themselves in Parisian culture during a weekend trip. The journey, filled with sightseeing and language challenges, took the students from Montmartre to the Eiffel Tower and even through a competitive French food shopping experience.
The group had an early start and travelled by coach and ferry to reach their accommodation at the PGL Chateau. Upon arrival, they dined and rested for a packed itinerary. Saturday's activities included exploring the Montmartre area, visiting the Sacré Coeur, taking a river cruise along the Seine, and ascending the Eiffel Tower. "We were incredibly proud of how some students (and one teacher!) courageously battled their fear of heights to take in the wonderful views across Paris," said Miss Colclough, one of the trip's organisers.
Sunday was equally eventful. Students visited the Rue de Mouffetard market, where they were set a challenge: use their French language skills to purchase food items. The Year 11 group, aptly named the 'Cheese Boys', won the competition with a selection of quality cheeses. "They spent a good amount of time discussing and tasting various cheeses with the friendly proprietor," Miss Colclough added.
The sightseeing continued through the Latin Quarter, featuring stops at the Panthéon and Notre Dame Cathedral. Students also admired street art en route to the Louvre, where they viewed iconic pieces like the Mona Lisa. The trip culminated with shopping on the Champs Elysées and a visit to the Arc de Triomphe.
Teachers Miss Colclough and Mr Penny, along with Lloyd the bus driver, praised the group for their enthusiasm and decorum. "All the students were an absolute credit to themselves and the school. We couldn't have wished for a more polite, respectful, and lovely group to go on a trip with," Mr Penny mentioned. The students took full advantage of the cultural opportunities, clocking in an impressive 40,000 steps over the two days.