Parents and guardians, mark your calendars! Herefordshire Council has officially opened its secondary school admissions process for the 2024 academic year. If your child was born between 1 September 2012 and 31 August 2013, now is the time to secure their place.
Year 6 pupils residing in Herefordshire will be receiving a letter via their current primary schools, courtesy of the Pupil Admissions Officer. This crucial letter will provide comprehensive details on how and where to apply for a secondary school slot.
For a seamless application experience, parents and carers are encouraged to apply online via the council’s official website. However, a word of caution: late applications might jeopardise chances of securing a spot in your preferred school.
The clock is ticking, with the final deadline set for midnight on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. Don’t miss out on this pivotal step in your child’s educational journey!