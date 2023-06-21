Gray's candid talk, filled with gripping personal anecdotes, shed light on the harsh realities of substance abuse and addiction. Students were given a hard-hitting insight into the world of addiction, which Gray had been entangled in from a young age. The speaker openly discussed her experiences with various substances, such as weed, LSD, and eventually crack and heroin, emphasising the far-reaching effects these had on her life, landing her in police stations, courtrooms, and ultimately, prison.