Ten of Herefordshire's most talented young artists have been celebrated for their creativity, taking the top honours in the special 'My Herefordshire' artwork competition conducted by Herefordshire Council. Their artistic prowess was on full display, expressing their unique perspectives on life in the county.
The competition was thrown open to local schools and nurseries earlier this year, and it allowed these budding artists the opportunity to portray what they cherish most about their home county. From countless eye-catching submissions, a council judge panel managed to whittle it down to ten standout pieces.
A celebratory presentation event was held on 17 July at the council's Plough Lane offices, where the winners were recognised for their extraordinary artistic abilities. The winning entries emerged from five schools, including St Joseph’s Primary School, Trinity Primary School, Steiner Academy Hereford, Walford Primary School, and Ashfield Park Primary School.
Each victorious artist was awarded with book tokens, a printed canvas of their artwork, and a signed certificate. The prizes were presented by key council figures, including Cllr Jonathan Lester, Herefordshire Council’s Leader; Cllr Ivan Powell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People; and Darryl Freeman, Director of Children and Young People.
Copies of the winning artwork will be displayed on the walls of the Plough Lane offices, adding a vibrant touch for staff and visitors to appreciate.
Council Leader, Councillor Jonathan Lester, expressed his delight at meeting the young winners. "It’s great to see what really matters to our local children through their art,” he said. Councillor Ivan Powell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, acknowledged the difficult task they faced in picking winners due to the high standard of entries and thanked all the schools and pupils who participated in the competition.
Darryl Freeman, Herefordshire Council’s Director of Children and Young People and the competition’s head judge, lauded the competition's success, expressing how it had showcased the artistic talent among young people in Herefordshire. He congratulated all the winners and emphasised that such initiatives create a platform for young talent to shine.