UK Easter half-term getaways are set to cost 43 per cent more than last year, new data reveals.
Despite the growing popularity of staycations due to the cost-saving benefits of travelling within the UK, holidaymakers will face a steep hike in accommodation prices across the country. The average nightly rate has risen by 21 per cent, with some regions seeing significantly higher increases. Plymouth has experienced the largest price hike, with accommodation jumping from £79 to £139 per night, while Coventry and Leicester have also seen substantial increases.
The research found that Easter holiday rentals are more expensive in the UK than ever before. The average cost of a holiday let during the Easter break is £136 per night, up from £112 last year. The increase means that a week-long staycation during the Easter period will cost more than £800 for accommodation alone, excluding cleaning and service fees.
The study also showed that the most expensive time to book a spring break is on 1st April, at the start of this year’s Easter school holidays. The data reveals that Plymouth has experienced the largest price increase of any city, with per-night prices rising by 43% from £97 to £139. Coventry has seen an increase of 35 per cent, and Leicester is up by 33 per cent. Belfast and Oxford have also experienced significant price hikes of 30 per cent or more in the past year, with nightly rates fluctuating based on demand.
Despite accommodation rates usually decreasing closer to the date, families planning an Easter getaway will have to compete against others also looking to take advantage of the school holidays. Those who wish to stay within a £100-per-night budget may choose to visit Hull or Leicester. Meanwhile, Portsmouth has experienced the smallest price hike at just 7 per cent.
Speaking on the data, Online.Casino advises families to check for deals as far in advance as possible to avoid surge prices and last-minute increases. They suggest that flexibility can help save money, such as opting for a Thursday-Saturday stay rather than a Friday-Sunday one to benefit from lower accommodation costs.
Data provided directly to online.casino by AirDNA, with Easter break costs based on bookings already made as of February 10, 2023.