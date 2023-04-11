An 11-month-old guide dog named Dennis recently met the fire engine that inspired his name.
The Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service welcomed the young pup to their station, where he met one of their spare Dennis engines.
The naming of the guide dog was made possible by the Guide Dogs’ Name a Puppy scheme and the Waterside Christmas Fire Engine community fundraiser.
During the festive season, the Waterside’s Dennis fire engine is decorated with lights and Santa Claus, raising funds for various charities.
Thanks to the sponsorship, Dennis is undergoing training with his puppy raiser, Joy Flanagan, and will eventually become a life-changing companion for someone living with sight loss.
The meeting between the guide dog and the fire engine was heartwarming, showing the power of community efforts and the impact they can have on both humans and animals.
As Dennis the guide dog continues his training, he carries the legacy of the Waterside Christmas Fire Engine and the generosity of the community that sponsored him.
Every puppy named through Name a Puppy helps reach the needs of more people living with sight loss. It’s is an opportunity for people to give a guide dog puppy something truly unique, their name as well as supporting an important organisation.