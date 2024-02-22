SIX members of the same South East Wales family have been jailed following an RSPCA investigation into the illegal puppy trade.
Eleven members of the same family were sentenced in all - with six men imprisoned - after £300,000 worth of dogs were advertised online under false pretences.
The six men and five women - who all belong to the McDonagh family from the Newport area - were sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday (February 21).
The six men had pleaded guilty to a fraud charge - and all 11 pleaded guilty to an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
In mitigation for the defendants it was heard by their legal representatives that it had been an “unsophisticated conspiracy” while the court was told that some of the defendants had work that “dried up” during the pandemic.
However, in his sentencing remarks Judge Geraint Walters said there was “carefully coordinated action” where the use of multiple properties, different vehicles and different vet practices had been used, along with false adverts, false documentation and various mobile numbers.
He added that RSPCA Inspector Kirsty Withnall had painstakingly analysed data regarding sale and adverts while there had been a number of victims who experienced “unspeakable distress”.
The six jailed men were also disqualified from keeping dogs for 15 years.
The five women all received community orders and were disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years.
Operation Earth - led by RSPCA's Special Operations Unit - investigated the transportation and the sale of third party puppies that were illegally sold, imported or stolen over a 15 month period.
Advertised as home bred, healthy, and a well socialised family pet, the puppies were in some cases bred in sheds or purchased from elsewhere, while there were also dogs that were reportedly stolen.
The RSPCA-led operation found that the dogs and puppies that were sold with a variety of health concerns had been imported from Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Ireland. It was also thought they were imported illegally due to the lack of passports and vaccinations.
It was also found that 41 residential addresses, 47 mobile numbers and 39 email addresses were being used by the dog sellers, some of them completely unrelated to the McDonagh family.
They had been advertising and selling at least 40 different breeds of dogs, including Cavalier King Charles spaniels, Pugs, Beagles, miniature Dachshunds, American Pocket Bully, Shihpoos, French Bulldogs, Cavapoos, Chihuahuas, Labradors, Rottweilers, German Shepherds and Whippets.
The puppies and dogs were advertised on four main pet selling sites, namely Freeads, Pets4homes, Preloved and Gumtree.
At a hearing in September six men pleaded guilty to two offences - one offence being under the Criminal Law Act in that between 1 January 2020 and 31 March 2021 they conspired to commit fraud by false representation.
All 11 defendants pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act which related to failing to meet the needs of puppies in their care - relating to different addresses.
A hearing was held on 14 December and then another on 2 February when mitigation was heard. Sentencing took place at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday 21 February 2024.
Martin Joseph McDonagh (DOB 23/03/1981) of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to fraud and also that he failed to meet the needs of a number of puppies at Maesglas Crescent. He was sentenced to three and a half years imprisonment for the fraud offence and three months imprisonment to run concurrently for the second offence. Disqualified from keeping dogs for 15 years and ordered to pay £181 victim surcharge.
Francie Gabriel McDonagh (DOB 18/01/89) of George Lansbury Drive, Newport, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to fraud and that he failed to meet the needs of puppies at George Lansbury Drive, Newport. He was sentenced to three years and two months imprisonment and a further three months to run concurrently. Disqualified from keeping dogs for 15 years and ordered to pay £181 victim surcharge.
Patrick Christopher McDonagh (junior) (DOB 06/12/2001) of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to fraud and also that he failed to meet the needs of a number of puppies at Maesglas Crescent. He was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and a further three months imprisonment to run concurrently. He was ordered to pay a £149 victim surcharge and was disqualified from keeping dogs for 15 years.
John Paul McDonagh (DOB 1/10/1990) of Laburnum Drive, Newport, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to fraud and also failed to meet the needs of a number of puppies at Laburnum Drive. He was sentenced to three years imprisonment and a further three months to run concurrently. He was ordered to pay a £181 victim surcharge and was disqualified from keeping dogs for 15 years.
Patrick Christopher McDonagh (senior) (DOB 02/02/1977) of Moorland Park, Newport, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to fraud and also that failed to meet the needs of a number of puppies at the Ellen Ridge Traveller Site. He was sentenced to three and a half years imprisonment and a further three months imprisonment to run concurrently. He was handed a £181 victim surcharge and was disqualified from keeping dogs for 15 years.
Edward McDonagh (DOB 1/11/1995) of Maesglas Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to fraud and also that he failed to meet the needs of a number of puppies at Ellen Ridge Traveller Site. He was sentenced to 20 months of imprisonment and a further three month imprisonment which will run concurrently along with a £149 victim surcharge. He was disqualified from keeping dogs for 15 years.
Rosaleen Marie McDonagh (DOB 21/8/81) of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act in that she failed to meet the needs of a number of puppies at Maesglas Crescent. She was sentenced to a 12 month community order, and a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement, a £200 fine and a £90 victim surcharge. Disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years
Angela Christina McDonagh (d.o.b 13/10/1989) of George Lansbury Drive, Newport, pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act in that she failed to meet the needs of a number of puppies at George Lansbury Drive, Newport. She was sentenced to a community order for 12 months, 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement, a £200 fine and a £90 victim surcharge. Disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years
Mary Louise McDonagh (d.o.b 27/5/1992) of Laburnum Drive, Newport, pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act in that she failed to meet the needs of a number of puppies at Laburnum Drive, Newport. She was sentenced to a 12 month community order, unpaid work of 160 hours, £90 victim surcharge. Disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years.
Mary Christina McDonagh (senior) (d.o.b 13/04/1980) of Moorland Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act in that she failed to meet the needs of a number of puppies at Ellen Ridge Traveller Site. She was sentenced to a 12 month community order, a 10 day rehabilitation activity requirement and was handed a £500 fine and a £90 victim surcharge. Disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years.
Mary Christina McDonagh (junior) (d.o.b 8/11/1998) of Maesglas Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act in that she failed to meet the needs of a number of puppies at Ellen Ridge Traveller Site. She was sentenced to a 12 month community order, ordered to undertake 180 hours of unpaid work and an eight day rehabilitation activity requirement and a £90 victim surcharge. Disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years.
The investigation was launched thanks to an observant veterinary practice after a man had taken three litters of puppies into the surgery using the same phone number but calling himself something different on two occasions.
The vets were suspicious about the puppies and concerned about their welfare, and notified the RSPCA.
Evidence was then obtained linking the addresses to the supply of the puppies through third party addresses which led to warrants obtained and executed by Gwent Police.
Warrants had been planned for 22 April 2020, however, police contacted the RSPCA on Monday 12 April to attend Ellen Ridge Traveller Site in Newport which resulted in 21 dogs seized by the police. Some of the dogs were found in poor health and were kept in inappropriate conditions.
“We’d very much like to thank all those who helped us bring this case to court, from Gwent Police, veterinary practices, witnesses, Newport Trading Standards and The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).
“The heartbreaking reality of puppy farming is that the welfare of the puppies comes second to making money.
“The sums of money involved are just eye-watering; and it's another reminder of how unscrupulous this trade can be; and how dangerous poor breeding and trading practices are for dogs, pups and unsuspecting consumers.
“For anyone looking to buy a puppy, rather than adopt - we urge them to do their research, know the signs of an unscrupulous breeder and use tools such as the Puppy Contract to avoid becoming another victim of the puppy trade.”