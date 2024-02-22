Martin Joseph McDonagh (DOB 23/03/1981) of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to fraud and also that he failed to meet the needs of a number of puppies at Maesglas Crescent. He was sentenced to three and a half years imprisonment for the fraud offence and three months imprisonment to run concurrently for the second offence. Disqualified from keeping dogs for 15 years and ordered to pay £181 victim surcharge.