CHEPSTOW went King-size on Sunday with an event celebrating all things Elvis.
The town’s voluntary events team stepped in to organise the celebration as the world’s largest Elvis festival – in Porthcawl – was unable to go ahead.
There were Elvis tributes on the stage in High Street, a “Hound Dog” show, free games, an exhibition of artwork by local children and a competition to find the best-dressed Elvis and his wife Priscilla. The day ended with an Elvis Gospel concert at St Mary’s Church.
The Palmer Centre community cafe in Cormeilles Square started the day with a singalong coffee morning and sold American-inspired food.
The menu included an Elvis favourite – a roll filled with bacon, banana and peanut butter.
Centre manager Margaret Gore said: “We looked online to see what Elvis’s favourite food was and apparently it was a bap slightly toasted with peanut butter, banana and crispy bacon.
“It sounds horrendous but its actually its really nice. We had quite a few takers.
Teri Weldon, of the Chepstow Events Team said the day went well and was helped by the sunny weather.
She said: “It’s difficult to organise because it is an unknown but we’ve been supported by the local community brilliantly.
“We’ve had the bands and tribute acts on the stage and free games for children.
“We had no idea how many would turn up for the dog but there was a good 25 to 30,
“There are loads of people here and they are enjoying themselves. As the Chepstow Events Team our aim is that it is a community event and it is affordable for people as well which is really important.”
One of the Elvis tributes, Darren “Graceland” Jones praised the event.
He said: “It’s been fabulous, bringing in people and its been a busy day.”