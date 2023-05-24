EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a road traffic collision near the Woolaston picnic site on the A48 between Lydney and Chepstow.
Police said the two-vehicle collision occurred at around 8.30am this morning (Wednesday, May 24).
Eye witnesses reported seeing a car on its roof and debris littering the road opposite Peters Cross Picnic Site, with motorists helping clear the area and administer first aid to those involved.
Thankfully, police have now confirmed that the occupants of both vehicles are not thought to have been seriously injured.
The carriageway heading towards Chepstow has been closed all morning while emergency services have dealt with the incident.
Motorists were being diverted towards Woolaston Common to rejoin the A48 before Chepstow.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on Main Road, Woolaston at around 8.30am this morning (Wednesday 24 May).
"One of the vehicles had overturned. The occupants of both vehicles were checked over by the Ambulance Service and were not believed to be seriously injured."