“We put on a minibus for two weekends last year, to coincide with Kempley and Oxenhall Daffodil Weekends, and Newent Spring Fayre. They were a huge success, over the 4 days we carried 600 people on one little minibus.” This enabled people to enjoy the spring displays without a car - whether because they don’t have a car, or because they prefer not to take one into the narrow lanes and important ecosystems at the heart of the Triangle.