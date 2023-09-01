Goodrich Village Hall is set to host a show that promises to captivate both jazz aficionados and those less acquainted with the genre. ‘Much Ado About Jazz’, presented by Arts Alive, is not just another jazz concert; it’s an interactive experience that delves into the intricacies of jazz music, all while keeping the audience thoroughly entertained.
Scheduled for Saturday, October 7th, near Ross on Wye, this one-of-a-kind performance will feature the dynamic duo of Chris Gumbley and Al Gurr. The pair will breathe new life into timeless jazz classics from legends like Gershwin and Brubeck, interspersed with engaging anecdotes and insights into the world of jazz.
Hannah Prior, the Artistic Director at Arts Alive, expressed her enthusiasm about the upcoming event, stating, “We’re thrilled to have ‘Much Ado About Jazz’ return to our stage. Chris and Al are not just exceptional musicians; they’re also brilliant entertainers. It’s the perfect evening out for jazz enthusiasts and sceptics.”
The show, suitable for ages 12 and up, kicks off at 7:30 pm at Goodrich Village Hall (HR9 6HX). Adult tickets are priced at £12, while children can attend for £6. Those eager to secure their spot can purchase tickets at artsalive.co.uk.