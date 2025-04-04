Coleford is gearing up for one of the highlights of the town’calendar, the Carnival of Transport.
The event is now in its 26th year having taken place in the town centre on Easter Monday since 1997.
The carnival, which attracts around 500 cars, vans, trucks and motorcycles of all types and ages, takes place this year on Monday, April 21.
The Coleford Carnival of Transport is run by volunteers and raises money for a nominated charity.
This year the money will go to the Coleford-based Great Oaks Hospice.
in many cases have driven their vehicle many miles to be here, are only too happy to talk about their pride and joy and to answer questions about their vehicles.dress details.
For many visitors, the event brings back fond memories of their first car or other special vehicles.
As well as the vehicles on display other activities include food stalls, children’s rides, craft and gift stalls, a model railway exhibition, radio-controlled model cars and much more.
It will also feature transport-inspired music from duo Rimski and Handkerchief.
They will be performing around the town centre on their piano-bicycle and ‘double-bassicle’
The carnival opens at 10am, runs until about 4pm and entry is free to the public.
As the town centre car parks are used by exhibitors, visitors arriving by car are encouraged to use the free park-and-ride from JBH Associates, opposite the Perrygrove Railway on the B4226 St Briavels road.
The town centre is closed to traffic between 6am and 6pm but disabled parking for blue bo
Disabled parking for blue badge holders is available in the Forest Council car park in High Street and bus services will pick up and set down at Bank House on Staunton Road rather than outside the Angel Hotel.