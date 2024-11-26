IT will be 'marks, set, yo-ho-go' when hundreds turn out for Monmouth's annual Santa Fun Run this Sunday (December 1).
The festive field will be undertaking a different route this year owing to the closure of the Vauxhall Inglis Bridge, with runners starting at Monmouth's Sports Ground and heading around Chippy instead of the usual circular Monnow Bridge start and finish.
But there will be no less excitement when the assorted Santas, elves, gifts and snowmen get underway at 10am.
The event traditionally starts the town's festive celebrations, followed on Friday (December 5) by the Christmas Lantern Parade, which always dazzles.
Last year saw some 416 runners take part in the Spirit of Monmouth Running Club-organised fun run, which raised valuable funds for Mind Monmouthshire.
A club spokesperson said: "It's time to sort out your Santa, elf and reindeer outfits for this year’s Monmouth Santa Fun Run on Sunday, December 1st at 10am!
"The route will be different for this year as Vauxhall Bridge is closed so make your way to the Monmouth Sports Ground to register between 8.45am and 9:45am.
"All entry fees will be donated to Bridges Well-being Services, although entry forms can be completed in advance if you prefer, available from Handyman house, Hancocks and Rossiter Books."