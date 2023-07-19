Star of BBC’s Steeltown Murders, Gareth J Bale is reprising the role of Ray Gravell in the award-winning one-man show ‘Grav’.
Gareth, who has recently portrayed DC Geraint Bale in the new factual TV drama that centres around the 30-year hunt to catch the person who murdered three young girls in Port Talbot in the 1970s, is returning to the Borough Theatre with ‘Grav’ on Thursday July, 27 at 7:30pm.
The award-winning Production explores the life and times of one of Wales’s most loved sons. Who passed away in October 2007 after succumbing to complications resulting from developing diabetes. He was 56 years old.
Known to millions for his legendary exploits on the rugby field, ‘Grav’ was and is so much more than that. An actor, a cultural icon, a father, a husband, a man with a life packed full of stories that deserve to be heard once more…
Tickets are priced at £15 (students £8) and are available from the box office 01873 850805 and the website boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk