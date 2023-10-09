This weekend marks the return of the annual Big Apple festival, a celebration of cider and perry, in Much Marcle and Yatton. Scheduled for 14 and 15 October, the event features craft cider and perry makers opening their doors to the public, offering a variety of activities and tastings.
One of the notable venues is Woodredding Cider and Perry. They are gearing up to demonstrate the art of cider and perry pressing, a technique that has been in practice on their wooden press for over two centuries. Visitors can not only enjoy free tastings but also have the chance to purchase these traditional beverages. The venue will also offer sausage baps, cakes, and a variety of beverages including tea, coffee, and non-alcoholic apple and pear juice.
For those looking for some entertainment, Woodredding has it covered. The ukelele band Uke Can't Be Serious will perform on Saturday during lunchtime, followed by local musician Richie Yeates taking the stage on Sunday. The venue will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both days. Conveniently located on the A449, Woodredding Cider and Perry is the first Big Apple venue visitors will encounter when coming from Ross and the Forest of Dean.
The Big Apple festival provides an excellent platform for small-scale cider and perry producers to showcase their craft to a broader audience. It's a perfect occasion for locals and visitors alike to engage in a centuries-old tradition while enjoying some of the finest beverages the region has to offer.
For more information on the Big Apple venues and events, one can visit the official website at bigapple.org.uk. With a blend of history, tradition, and local flavour, this weekend promises to be an experience that celebrates the essence of the area's cider and perry production. So, mark the dates and be ready for a weekend that promises both education and entertainment centred around one of the region's most cherished traditions.