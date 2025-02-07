MONMOUTH Big Band are back for their annual Savoy Theatre concert a week on Friday (February 21), as they explore the American Songbook for an evening of "beautiful ballads and uplifting full throttle full band numbers".
The 17-piece orchestra's repertoire under musical director and jazz trumpeter Mike Prestage ranges from classic swing to specially commissioned pieces, and also includes smooth Latin, ‘Strictly’-style dance tunes, well-known vocal numbers and classic jazz.
Last year proved a busy one, including a slot at the Caerleon Festival with local singer William Byrne, where New York New York became Newport Newport and My Kind of Town, Caerleon Is also received an airing.
Tickets £14/£10 conc are available from the Savoy box office or via monmouth-savoy.co.uk/whats-on/