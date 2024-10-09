Found in the Forest Youth Theatre, in collaboration with Arts in Rural Gloucestershire (AIR in G), will be bringing professional touring shows to The Wesley in Cinderford throughout 2024 and beyond. The first show will be Tutti Frutti’s "The Glass Slippers", coming on November 3. As well as the youth theatre learning theatre and stage skills themselves, the senior youth theatre have become promoters which will be bringing high-quality, family-friendly theatre to the Forest of Dean.
This re-imagining of the beloved Cinderella story, written by acclaimed children’s playwright Emma Reeves, promises to delight children and adults alike. Designed for audiences aged 3 and up, the show is filled with music, inventive design, and storytelling that transports families to a world of magic, friendship, and courage. "The Glass Slippers" presents a bold new heroine—one who is not just waiting to be saved, but is brave, clever, and kind in her own right.
Found in the Forest Youth Theatre returned last November and offers young people in the forest opportunities to experience and engage in the world of theatre. Through their Found in the Forest Presents initiative, the group strives to bring professional, family-friendly performances to the local community, ensuring that residents of rural areas have access to top-quality cultural events. With support from Arts in Rural Gloucestershire, Found in the Forest is proud to provide this opportunity for families to enjoy professional live theatre without needing to travel at a accessible price.
Abi Wright, Found in the Forest Director commented: "We believe that theatre is for everyone, regardless of where you live. By bringing productions like 'The Glass Slippers' to the heart of the Forest of Dean, we’re creating opportunities for families to enjoy live performances together in their own community. The youth theatre participants are learning valuable skills promoting performances including marketing, networking, events management and communication. All transferable skills for the future”
Arts in Rural Gloucestershire (AIR in G) plays a pivotal role in making events like this possible. For years, they have worked to ensure that rural communities throughout Gloucestershire have access to high-quality arts and cultural experiences. Their continued support of Found in the Forest has helped enrich the artistic life of the region and foster a deep appreciation for theatre among local residents.
The Glass Slippers can be seen at The Wesley in Cinderford and tickets are available from www.airing.co.uk/rural-touring-whats-on Age Range: