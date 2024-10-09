Found in the Forest Youth Theatre returned last November and offers young people in the forest opportunities to experience and engage in the world of theatre. Through their Found in the Forest Presents initiative, the group strives to bring professional, family-friendly performances to the local community, ensuring that residents of rural areas have access to top-quality cultural events. With support from Arts in Rural Gloucestershire, Found in the Forest is proud to provide this opportunity for families to enjoy professional live theatre without needing to travel at a accessible price.