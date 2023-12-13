THERe’s a great chance to celebrate Christmas at Big Pit National Coal Museum in Blaenavon this Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17
The Big Pit elves have been very busy getting ready for Christmas, and are pleased to announce that tickets are now available for Storytime with Santa.
Pre-bookable time slot tickets are available in Welsh or English at £8.50 per child and include a story with Santa in our cosy cottage plus a gift to take home. To book visit: https://museum.wales/bigpit/ - hurry as they’re likely to go quick!
Working in partnership with Green Top Markets, the elves have also put together a selection of festive market stalls selling unique crafts, gifts and treats available on both days, plus carols from Blaenavon Male Voice Choir (Saturday at 12pm) and singers from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama (Sunday at 1pm).
Entry to the market and to enjoy the carols is free.
Children’s Christmas Crafts will also be available at £1 per child.
So, why not go along and get into the festive spirit, and don’t forget to take the free world-famous underground tour, have a peek at the exhibitions, browse the gift shop and enjoy a hot drink and mince pie in the coffee shop too.
Nadolig Llawen / Merry Christmas!