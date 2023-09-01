Christopher Somerville, The Times’ renowned walking correspondent, will delve deep into Britain’s geological past at Rossiter Books in Ross on Wye on Wednesday, 13th September at 7pm. Christopher, celebrated for his travel writings, will present an illustrated talk on his latest book, “Walking the Bones of Britain”.
The narrative spans a staggering three billion years, tracing Britain’s unique geological journey. From the ancient rocks of the Isle of Lewis to the evolving landscapes of Essex, Christopher’s exploration is both vast and intricate. He masterfully unravels the complexities of geology, weaving in its impact on human history, from agriculture and architecture to industrial advancements and the pressing climate crisis.
Tickets are priced at £6 and can be procured from Rossiter Books or via Ticketsource, with £3 redeemable against the book during the event. For further details, contact [email protected].