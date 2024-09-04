AN illustrated talk about the human fascination with the highest places in the world is being hosted next Tuesday (September 10) by local book seller Rossiter Books.
Author Daniel Light will take the audience on a panoramic journey through the storied history of mountaineering ‘before Everest’’.
The White Ladder is the true story of the thrill-seekers, mapmakers, soldiers, artists, porters and even occultists who paved the way for modern mountaineering.
Daniel grew up in Godalming, a stone’s throw from the home of George Mallory, the legendary climber who disappeared on Everest exactly a century ago (June, 1924) and whose body wasn’t found until 1999.
Mallory’s climbing partner Sandy Irvine, whose body has never been found, also has a local connection to the Wye Valley, as his aunt lived in Ross-on-Wye and he was a frequent visitor.
Childhood holidays included happily splashing in boats on the Wye, and indeed he also went on to row in the Boat Race for Oxford before taking up climbing.
Author Daniel has been climbing indoors and out for 20 years.
From childhood, he loved reading about mountaineers and for him the best mountain literature has everything – action, adventure, comedy, tragedy, mystery and romance.
The White Ladder contains all of these.
The examination of the triumph and tragedy at the dawn of mountaineering is at Rossiter Books in Ross-on-Wye’s High Street on Tuesday, September 10, at 7pm.
Tickets are £6 each (£3 redeemable against the book).
Book tickets on 01989 564464 or via rossiterbooks.co.uk.