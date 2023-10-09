The Drama Company prides itself on its “family feel”, focusing on building confidence and individuality among its young performers. According to Sarah, this approach has helped many of their students reach their potential. The group is still recovering from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, where face-to-face interaction became a challenge. Sarah underscored the need to focus on in-person activities, saying, “we are living in a digital age where young people are almost shying away from face-to-face experiences, in favour of screen media, and it is imperative that activities are made available to encourage our young people to engage in social activities in person and gain the benefits from these opportunities.”