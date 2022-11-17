Enjoy breakfast with Santa at Taurus Craft’s ‘Cafe Elf’
YOU are invited to attend the first breakfast with Santa at Severnside Kitchen, Taurus Crafts, on the mornings of Wednesday, December 7 and the following week on Wednesday December 14, where your little elves will meet Santa and receive a gift.
“We were beyond thrilled when Santa and his Elf accepted our invitation to join us for breakfast with our visitors and help them get ready for Christmas,” said Emma Taylor of Café Elf.
Not only will the children get into the holiday spirit, but they will also be able to tell Santa what they would like for Christmas.
It wouldn’t be breakfast without a variety of festive treats, including festive pancakes, mini English breakfasts, and more.
For children, tickets are £12 and for adults, they are £6.
“Having families join us for breakfast with Santa this year is going to be a great experience, and since this is our first event, we are excited about it and setting it up to make it a memorable one” said Alexander Guthrie, of events and marketing
If you wish to have breakfast with Santa, you can book by calling 01594 844841 or by visiting Severnside Kitchen directly.
