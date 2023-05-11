Carlisle's book explores the transformation of Marian Evans into the pen-named George Eliot, a transformation that occurred in tandem with her finding a life partner in Lewes, a philosopher, writer, and married father of three. Despite the societal uproar caused by their 24-year relationship, Eliot experienced a blossoming of her personal and professional life, leading her to refer to their union as a 'double life' that enhanced her ability to feel and think.