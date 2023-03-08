The very first Red Nose Day kicked off in 1988, and people were finding all sorts of creative ways to raise money for charity. A young Daniel Lister - now of Ross Town Council - stepped up to do his bit, a relative told the Gazette.
Daniel had raised £30 for the first ever Red Nose Day that year, according to the bank of England that would be worth £76.45 today.
He had just come out of hospital after a major operation and was left with a scar on his stomach. As a way to raise money for charity, he decided to charge people 10p to see his scar. The local BBC TV station got wind of the story and came to film the event.
In 1988, the first ever Red Nose Day raised £15 million, an impressive amount considering the event was still in its early stages.
Over 30 million people tuned in to watch Blackadder the Cavalier Years, the Young Ones on University Challenge,and Mel Smith and Kim Wilde.
Community dedication might run in Daneil’s genes, as a street in Suffolk, Gilbert Close, was named after his great grandfather.
Get ready for a night of laughter and entertainment as Red Nose Day returns for its annual fundraising event. Broadcasting live from Media City UK in Salford on Friday, March 17, the three-hour charity event is set to be bigger and better than ever before.
Viewers can expect to see hilarious sketches, live performances, and big surprises while supporting important causes both locally and internationally. The star-studded event will be hosted by David Tennant, alongside celebrity guests including Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball, Joel Dommett, and AJ Odudu.
In previous years, Red Nose Day has raised millions of pounds for charity, supporting vulnerable people in the UK and across the world. This year’s event is expected to be no different, as people come together to make a positive impact and help those in need.