In less than two weeks, the acclaimed Phoenix Theatre Company brings Full Circle, a sharp, beautifully crafted black comedy drama by Janet Shaw, to the stage. Running from Saturday, November 16 to Saturday, November 23 at The Phoenix Theatre in Ross On Wye, this intimate venue offers an immersive experience in a story woven with family ties, hidden secrets, and decades-old tension.
Full Circle follows the fractured relationship between Dee and Millie, who haven't spoken since 1973 for reasons that remain a mystery. While they barely tolerate each other at family gatherings, the upcoming wedding of their shared granddaughter forces them to confront the past.
Their children, Brian and Linda, are exhausted by the pair’s bickering and biting sarcasm. As wedding preparations progress, long buried secrets and family tensions begin to surface, leading to explosive revelations that unravel the lives of all involved. With its biting humour, uncomfortable moments, and surprising twists, Full Circle explores family dynamics and unresolved rivalries in a way that’s both heartfelt and darkly comedic.
Tickets are selling quickly, with nearly 70 per cent already sold. Secure your seats now for an unforgettable performance! Tickets are available for £12 (or £10 on Monday, November 18) at the Rossiter Books Box Office (01989 564464) or online at www.phoenix-theatre.org.uk.