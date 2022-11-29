THE countdown to Christmas in Coleford starts on Saturday when the town switches on its festive lights.
The showpiece is, of course, the switch-on at 5.30pm in the centre of town, but there is plenty to do for all the family throughout the afternoon – including the Faddle Fair.
The parade with local featuring local schoolchildren will take place from 5pm who will arrive at the clock tower just ahead of the switch on.
After the switch-on Santa will return to his grotto to again meet local children and get some clues about what they would like to find on Christmas morning.
In addition, there will be the opportunity to pick up bespoke gifts at the Faddle Fair.
The fair is organised by the St John Street Traders’ Association and is hugely popular with buyers and sellers alike.
Browse the many stalls to find that perfect gift for a loved one or maybe treat yourself.