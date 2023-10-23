The much-anticipated ‘Light up Linton’ pumpkin lantern display is making a grand return this Halloween, promising to be bigger, better, and brighter than ever. Thanks to a team of dedicated volunteers and significant support from Walford Primary School, hundreds of pumpkins will glow in the evenings of 29th, 30th, and 31st October.
Two competitions will add a competitive edge to the festivities: one for the best adult-carved pumpkin and another for the best young person’s pumpkin. So, prepare your carving tools and get creative. Each pumpkin will also feature a personalised message from its sponsor, making for a unique and interactive display.
All donations from the event will go to two nominated charities for 2023: Ross First Responders and St Michael’s Hospice. To complement the spooky atmosphere, ‘Soup by T’ will provide autumnal soups for those walking or driving by the display. Static parking is available at The Alma Inn, which will not be offering catering services during the event.
Sponsoring a pumpkin is easy. Visit the ‘Light up Linton’ Facebook page, or pay in person at The Alma Inn. Volunteers wearing high-visibility jackets will also be present each evening from 5 pm to collect cash donations.
Special thanks go to this year’s main sponsor, The Lea Stores, for their generous financial support, and to 3 Shires Garden Centre and Over Farm in Gloucestershire for donating pumpkins. Come and be a part of this cherished event, enjoy the illuminated spectacle, and support invaluable local charities.