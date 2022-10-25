Lower Wye Ramblers go for a ‘Walk on the Welsh Side’
LOCAL walking group the Lower Wye Ramblers are inviting people to join them for a wander through the Wye Valley this weekend.
The walk, on Sunday, October 30, is a 7.5-mile moderate ramble, starting at 10 am from the Wireworks car park on Forge Road, Tintern.
Dubbed ‘A Walk on the Welsh Side’, from Tintern, the walk route takes in Penterry Church, Gaer Hill - which offers spectacular views over the Wye Valley and Severn Estuary - and the “lovely” Anghidi river.
Attendees are asked to bring a drink, snack, and packed lunch with you and wear suitable clothing and footwear for the walk.
A spokesperson for ther group said: “Walking is a great way to stay fit, enjoy the beautiful area we live in, and meet new people and make friends, and the Lower Wye Ramblers offers a warm welcome to both novice and experienced walkers.
“So why not give it a go? Look forward to seeing you.”
For more information and contact details for the walk leader, go to the group’s website, www.ramblers.org.uk/lower-wye.
The postcode for the Wireworks car park is NP16 6TQ, at grid reference SO527001.
